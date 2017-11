Halloween candy slot machine was a LOT of fun to make and operate. Lots of entertained kids last night happy to wait in line to give it a spin.

To celebrate Halloween in style, web designer Canton Becker and his family crafted a clever handmade slot machine that featured hand made drawings and sound effects. Each child was given a turn at the machine, depositing their own candy to play for as long as it took to win back a good return on the candy they bet.

