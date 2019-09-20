Building a Tasty Guitar Out of Instant Ramen Noodles

Russian luthier Artem Mayer of Copper Guitars in Moscow, bought 36 packets of instant ramen noodles, set the noodles in resin and let the mixture set. He then carefully cut out the shape of a guitar, carved in the ergonomic body design. Once the body was done, he skillfully attached the decorated maple neck, added in the electronics and strings. The resulting creation from all this work was an absolutely tasty Telecaster style guitar.

36 packs of ramen noodles, 5 liters of polyester resin, a piece of maple and some accessories form a beautiful guitar that looks like a piece of glass!

via Technabob