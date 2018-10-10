Chinese Man Breaks the Guinness World Record for the Highest Vocal Note Ever Performed by a Male

Wang Xiaolong of Changsha, Hunan, China broke the Guinness World Record for Highest Vocal Note performed by a male. Sounding more like a whistle than his voice, Wang hit a high E in the 8th octave (5423 Hz) in front of a live audience. The note he reached was a half-step higher than the previously record held by Australian singer Adam Lopez in 2008.
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard