An Epic Christmas Light Drone Show Sets Two New Guinness World Records

Sky Elements Drones of Fort Worth, Texas, who previously set a Guinness World Record for the “largest aerial sentence formed by multirotor/drones” for their 2023 July 4th light show, set two new world records for their epic Christmas 2023 Drone Show. The first record for “largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by multirotors/drones” was set for their overhead telling of The Nutcracker using nearly 1,500 drones.

The second world record was for creating the “largest aerial image formed by multirotors/drones” with their magnificent Christmas tree.

The event took place on December 17, 2023 in North Richland Hills, Texas and the proceeds were donated to the North Richland Community Enrichment Center.

Towering at 700 feet, the Birdville FAAC football stadium hosted the largest and tallest drone show ever witnessed in Texas. The festive spectacle captivated the community and marked a heartwarming season of giving…