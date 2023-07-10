A Magnificent 4th of July Light Show Featuring 1,002 Drones Sets Guinness World Record

Sky Elements Drones of Fort Worth, Texas, created a truly incredible light show for the Fourth of July 2023 while setting a Guinness World Record for the “largest aerial sentence formed by multirotor/drones”. This amazing feat was accomplished using over 1,000 drones, each equipped with colorful LEDs, to create magnificent overhead images and letters celebrating the history of the United States.

The 10-minute record drone show surpassed all expectations and dazzled the audience, becoming the largest drone light show ever flown in Texas. The aerial ballet of drones showcased intricate formations of critical moments in American history and brought a sense of wonder and awe to audiences of all ages.

via PetaPixel