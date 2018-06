A post shared by @thelavaempire on Jun 26, 2018 at 9:22am PDT

An adorable little family of guinea pigs named Ella, Bella, Phoebe, Bianca, Dandy, Emma and Victoria marched themselves in an orderly line after each being handed a giant carrot stick for snack time. There was a bit of a scuffle as their human was handing out the treats, but it was quickly settled as there were plenty carrot sticks to go around.

This little group may predictable around food, but snack time is still adorable each time it occurs.

