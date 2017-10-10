A Gorgeous Wild Grey Wolf Inexplicably Chases After a Family Van Along a British Columbia Highway

If only we had the time we would’ve tried to see how far he will follow us but we were on a time crunch as well. I was keen on reporting or calling parks Canada because we were afraid that the wolf might get hit by another moving vehicle but there were no services in the area.

While driving down a highway near Radium Hot Springs in British Columbia, Canada , an animal loving woman was alerted by her husband of a gorgeous wild grey wolf who was sitting near the side of the road. Fascinated by the sight of this beautiful creature, the husband slowed down the van so his wife could begin filming . As soon as they began to drive away, however, the wolf began following them, picking up the pace as the vehicle picked up speed. Eventually they parted ways, but the woman was concerned about the safety of the wolf.

