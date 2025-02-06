Greg Leyh Fires a Giant High-Voltage Plasma Canon

Electrical engineer Greg Leyh, who is a longtime member of Survival Research Labs and has a long history of building giant Tesla Coils, explains and demonstrates his “Lorentz Plasma Cannon”, which he started developing at SRL.

This unique directed energy device is powered by a 240,000 volt Marx bank that delivers a multi-gigawatt power pulse to a 30 barrel armature gun that sends a plasma channel through the air to a grounded target.

Leyh did several test shots at various power levels, including targeting a big screen television, all of which he captured in wonderful super slow motion video.

