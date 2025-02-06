Greg Leyh Fires a Giant High-Voltage Plasma Canon

Electrical engineer Greg Leyh, who is a longtime member of Survival Research Labs and has a long history of building giant Tesla Coils, explains and demonstrates his “Lorentz Plasma Cannon”, which he started developing at SRL.

This unique directed energy device is powered by a 240,000 volt Marx bank that delivers a multi-gigawatt power pulse to a 30 barrel armature gun that sends a plasma channel through the air to a grounded target.

Leyh did several test shots at various power levels, including targeting a big screen television, all of which he captured in wonderful super slow motion video.

Greg Leyh Lorentz Plasma Gun
image via Greg Leyh
image via Greg Leyh
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

