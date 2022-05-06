Zeus the Texas Great Dane Is Named the World’s Tallest Dog by Guinness World Records

A beautiful Great Dane named Zeus from Bedford, Texas was named the World’s Tallest Male Dog by Guinness World Records. This 2 year old gentle giant stands at an incredible 3 feet 5 inches (1.046 meters).

According to his human Brittany, she’d always dreamed of living with a Great Dane, and Zeus was gifted to her by her brother. She also mentioned that he was very big from the beginning.

Ever since she was a young girl, Brittany Davis dreamed of someday owning a Great Dane. As luck would have it, her brother Garrett had a colleague who bred them. Making his sister’s lifelong wish come true, Garrett gifted Brittany an 8-week-old Great Dane pup, who instantly became her “fur-ever” friend. …He’s been a big dog since we got him, even for a puppy. He had huge paws.

Zeus has broken the previous record set by Freddy the Great Dane of Essex, England who stood at 3 feet 3 inches (1.03 meters). Sadly, Freddy passed away in 2021. While Zeus of Texas is the tallest living dog, he still is just an inch shorter than the record set similarly named Zeus of Michigan who stood at a whopping 3 feet 7 inches. This Zeus sadly passed in 2014.