A Wonderful Photo Series of Beach Sand Being Tossed in the Air Transforming Into Mysterious Creatures

In 2012 we wrote about photographer Claire Droppert and her “Sand Creatures” photo series. Since then Droppert has continued to create this wonderful form of art with her 2019 series “Gravity: Sand Creatures 2”, where she takes photos of beach sand being tossed into the air forming mysterious creatures.

…these are captured on beaches in Holland, and contain landscape, natural elements and zero gravity. The Sand Creatures series focuses on nature in an unexpected way. The explosive and at times powdery scenes of the grainy sand being thrown into the air can be taken as a manifesting life form, and they become sand creatures.

via Colossal