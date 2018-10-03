Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Gratuitous Celebrity Cameos Disrupt a Film’s Flow

by at on

Will Schoder, a filmmaker who creates thought provoking cinematic video essays, took a humorous look at how celebrity cameos, when not done well, are often a gratuitous disruption to the plotline and to the flow of the film. In the rare cases when a cameo is done well, it feels relevant and natural, especially when the actor plays against type.

If I had to boil these cameos down to a single word it would be natural. In each case I feel like I’m seeing a genuine part of the celebrity. I feel like they’re not trying too hard, because whatever they’re doing on-screen is to a degree who they really are.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP