Badass Grandmother Shrugs Off Stereotypes to Rock the Disturbed Song ‘Down With the Sickness’ on Drums

Dorothea Taylor is a grandmother, church organist, music teacher, and an absolutely brilliant drummer who knows her worth. When faced with stereotypes of who’s she’s supposed to be while on her way to an audition, Taylor confidently shrugs it off and stands her ground. Other musicians in the studio try to usher her off to the side where the softer instruments are but she takes her rightful seat behind the drums and performs a badass cover of the Disturbed song “Down With the Sickness”.

Have you ever found yourself making assumptions about someone before you’ve met them? What about before seeing them play drums? From assuming she plays ‘quieter’ instruments to not being taken seriously before an audition, Dorothea Taylor has heard it all when it comes to judging a book by its cover.

Taylor is so good, that she’s known as the “Godmother of Drumming”. In fact, she’s been playing for 55 years and is more than happy to share her knowledge with others.