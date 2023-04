Gorilla Separates Sons When Playing Gets Too Rough

An attentive gorilla dad named D’jeeco, who was watching his young sons wrestle in the grass, stepped in to separate the boys when their playing got too rough. After his boys settled down, the D’jeeco returned to his enclosure at the Taipei Zoo to relax. Shortly thereafter, however, D’jeeco had to intervene again. This time he insisted that the boys return with him to the enclosure with him.

via Boing Boing