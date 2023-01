Man Drops GoPro Into Water Under Florida Fishing Pier

Fisherman Ace of Ace Underwater dropped a GoPro into the waters of Navarre Pier in Navarre Beach, Florida, to see what happens underwater when no one is looking. The footage captured showed the vast array of sea life in that part of the Gulf of Mexico. He then dropped in some bait to see what happened.

I dropped a GoPro under a pier to see what happened underwater. I then dropped some bait around it to see how the fish reacted. It was wild!

via The Awesomer