Dizzying Video of a GoPro Attached to a Lathe Spinning at Speeds Increasing from 14 RPM to 1800 RPM

Czech vlogger Mr. Michal, who previously used neodymium magnets and copper coil to make AAA batteries race against each other, attached a GoPro to a lathe. The camera was then spun at increasing speeds, starting with 14 RPM (revolutions per minute) and making its way up to an incredible 1800 RPM.

In this video you will see spinning GoPro camera in the lathe. In the range of 14 -1800 rpm. Worth seeing to the end! I hope you don’t get headaches from this video.

This video is neither for the faint of heart nor those who get dizzy easily.

via DIY Photography, PetaPixel