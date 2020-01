Czech vlogger Michal Šašek, who previously used neodymium magnets and copper coil to make AAA batteries race against each other, took his GoPro out for a ride on the wheel of his car at increasing speeds from 0-60 mph (0-100 kph). The results of this rotational experiment are equally as dizzying as when a GoPro was attached to a spinning lathe.

