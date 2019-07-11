A Well-Dressed Pet Goose Shops for His Favorite Greens at a Walmart in Hayward, California

A well-dressed pet goose named George with a service dog vest on happily honked his way through a parking lot on his way into the Walmart store. Once inside, he and his loud-voiced human startled and amused nearby shoppers. They were at the Hayward, California store to shop for his favorite mustard greens, but found some time to socialize along the way.

George ran out of his favorite Mustard greens and needed to go for re-supply…He Loves the selection of green’s in their produce section !!!

George also accompanied his human (sans vest) on a trip to Hayward Feed and Seed to pick up food for George’s more wild friends.

via reddit