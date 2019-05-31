Laughing Squid

A Whimsical Google Home Mini Charging Stand That Looks Like a Retro Bell-Ringing Alarm Clock

Google Home Mini Stand Holder, Retro Alarm Clock

Wassers has created an old school charging stand that transforms the simple Google Home Mini into a retro-style alarm clock. The stand comes in white or black, features instantly recognizable bells and hammer at the top and helps hide the power cord away.

Unique retro alarm clock design, make your Google Home Mini look adorable. Perfectly fit for decorating your householder, very sleek and stylish. This stand orients your Google Home Mini vertically so that its speakers are facing outwards and the lights can be seen from across the room for better sound, listening, and visibility. No trouble to connecting volume button.

Google Retro Clock

Google Home Mini Stand Holder, Retro Alarm Clock Black

Google Home Retro Alarm Clock Back

Google Home Retro Alarm Clock Outdoors

Google Home Retro Alarm Clock Remind

Google Home Retro Alarm Clock Compare

