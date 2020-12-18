A Deepfaked Gollum Performs a ‘Precious’ Cover of the Sinead O’Connor Song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

Ian Walters (previously), a 6th grade history and science teacher in Oakland, Californa, has returned as Gollum from The Lord of the Rings to perform a “precious” cover of the Sinead O’Connor song “Nothing Compares 2 U”.
Nothing can stop these tears from falling
Tell me precious, where did we go wrong
We can put our hands around the neck of every Hobbit we see
But they only remind us of you
And we got tortured by the dark lord
But guess what we told him
Guess what we told him precious
We screamed “SHIRE” and “Baggins”
Then we cried and cursed and gurgled
Like we do, but he’s a fool
Because nothing compares, nothing compares
To you my precious.
Unlike previous years, Walters worked with animator Chris Umé to employ”deepfake” technology in order to actually have Gollum mimic the original video.
submitted via Laughing Squid Tips