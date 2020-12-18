A Deepfaked Gollum Performs a ‘Precious’ Cover of the Sinead O’Connor Song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

Ian Walters (previously), a 6th grade history and science teacher in Oakland, Californa, has returned as Gollum from The Lord of the Rings to perform a “precious” cover of the Sinead O’Connor song “Nothing Compares 2 U”.

Nothing can stop these tears from falling

Tell me precious, where did we go wrong

We can put our hands around the neck of every Hobbit we see

But they only remind us of you

And we got tortured by the dark lord

But guess what we told him

Guess what we told him precious

We screamed “SHIRE” and “Baggins”

Then we cried and cursed and gurgled

Like we do, but he’s a fool

Because nothing compares, nothing compares

To you my precious.

Unlike previous years, Walters worked with animator Chris Umé to employ”deepfake” technology in order to actually have Gollum mimic the original video.

