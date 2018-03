Life Noggin narrator Pat Graziosi, who voices the animated Blocko recruited the help of a squared-off TheOdd1sOut, who dropped down to the ground through a portal in the sky. Together they described the what would happen if a person didn’t sleep for more than a week, noting the progressively disabling physiological effects on mind and body with each stage.

We all know sleep is important, but what if you just…. stopped doing it?