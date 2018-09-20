Laughing Squid

Amazing Footage of Wild Alpine Ibex (Goats) Climbing a Near Vertical Wall of an Italian Dam for Nutritious Salt

Alpine Ibex Climbing Vertical Dam Wall

In 2015, nature photographer Andrea Battisti of Hybrid Wildlife captured remarkable footage of wild Alpine Ibex (mountain goats) as they climbed up the near-vertical wall of a natural dam in Antrona Valley Natural Park, Italy. These determined animals made their way straight up the wall, stopping every few seconds to lick at the nutrient rich salt deposits on the stone.

Stambecco iberico

National Geographic has created a wonderful explainer about these amazing animals.

With split hooves and rubber-like soles, the Alpine ibex is able to climb a near-vertical rock face.



