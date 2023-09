Pet Goat Runs Around the House Crying Desperately in an Attempt to Find His Human

An adorable little pet goat named Herman desperately ran from room to room crying in a sweet attempt to find his human Nadia. Once he found her, sitting on the bed in the room where he started, he calmed down a bit.

Herman seems to act more like a dog than a goat, perhaps it’s the company he keeps.

via Boing Boing