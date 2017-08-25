An Incredible Glow-in-the-Dark, Dancing Bug Finger Puppet That Can Pick Things Up and Throw Them

Barnaby Dixon, the highly creative puppeteer behind MANU the incredible performing warrior finger puppet and a rather playful Raptor puppet, has introduced another one of his ingenious designs – a highly detailed, glow-in-the-dark bug that can pick up and throw small items. While similar in basic design to MANU, this puppet is made out of a different material.

So this is my latest puppet. He’s kind of like, sort of like a bug man sort of thing. so he’s based very heavily on my MANU puppet design from over a year ago. …He’s made from a very different material though. He’s made from a kind of lightweight plastic which is very form-fitting, very comfortable for me to use, very lightweight, which I think it helps me get a lot more subtle movement out of him.