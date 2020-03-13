Gloria Gaynor Washes Her Hands to Her 1978 Hit ‘I Will Survive’ to Help Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In an effort to share proper handwashing tips to avoid Coronavirus infection, iconic diva Gloria Gaynor stood in front of the bathroom sink and sang to her empowering 1978 hit “I Will Survive” to ensure she was washing her hands for at least 20 seconds.

Gaynor’s lyrics work really well as a handwashing song as both the verse and chorus end perfectly at the allotted time, as demonstrated with the “Wash Your Lyrics” generator.

Gaynor’s performance sparked a viral challenge named after the song.