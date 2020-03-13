Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Gloria Gaynor Washes Her Hands to Her 1978 Hit ‘I Will Survive’ to Help Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus

by on

@gloriagaynor

It only takes :20 seconds to “SURVIVE!”??? ##iWillSurviveChallenge ##fyp ##coronavirus ##handwashing

? I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

In an effort to share proper handwashing tips to avoid Coronavirus infection, iconic diva Gloria Gaynor stood in front of the bathroom sink and sang to her empowering 1978 hit “I Will Survive” to ensure she was washing her hands for at least 20 seconds.

Gaynor’s lyrics work really well as a handwashing song as both the verse and chorus end perfectly at the allotted time, as demonstrated with the “Wash Your Lyrics” generator.

I Will Survive Handwashing Verse

Handwashing I Will Survive Chorus

Gaynor’s performance sparked a viral challenge named after the song.

I love that people are taking part in the #washyourhands #iwillsurvivechallenge with me…Stay safe and healthy everyone! Wash your hands often every day for 20 seconds or more!

@breathebreakthru

First tiktok challenge video ??? ##iwillsurvivechallenge ##funnyvideos ##newtiktoker ##coronaviruschallenge ##coronavirus ##washyourhands ##sanitize

? I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved