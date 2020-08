In a very clever commercial for the New Zealand broadband service Chorus, a man named Carl experiences glitches, slowdowns, buffering, spinning beach balls and other technical difficulties throughout his day. Luckily, Carl has a number of friends who know when to call in for help.

Is glitch-face, the spinny wheel, and slow-loading pages part of your daily routine? You might have badnet. See if you can get fibre broadband at your place.

via Neatorama