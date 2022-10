A Tiny Sugar Glider Soars From Great Heights Into His Human’s Waiting Hand

A tiny, big-eyed sugar glider named Titan Bool adorably climbs to great heights, jumps off, and then soars down right into his beloved human’s waiting hand. This tiny, omnivorous possum is often mistaken for a bat, but the long tail immediately dispels that notion, as does the many followers this adorable glider has on social media.

To many people it looks like a bat but it’s a sugar glider, his name is Titan Bool and he’s adorable

Thanks Char Rohrer!