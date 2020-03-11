Comedian Glen Tickle’s Show About Grief In Memory of His Brother Is Available to Stream on Amazon Prime

In 2018, we posted about comedian (and former Laughing Squid blogger) Glen Tickle and his project to raise funds for his original comedy show about the unexpected and tragic death of his younger brother Mark entitled Good Grief: A Comedy About Loss and Being Bad at It. Tickle successfully raised the funds and the show was professionally filmed at The Goose Lodge in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn and is being released through Tickle’s Circus Trapeze Records.

We’re proud to branch out from audio with the release of founder Glen Tickle’s debut comedy special Good Grief: A Comedy About Loss and Being Bad at It. It’s an hour-long stand up set about dealing with the death of his younger brother Mark, and it’s a lot funnier than that makes it sound.

We’re happy to announce that Good Grief is currently available for streaming through Amazon Prime.