Fascinating Footage of a Glass Squid Changing Color

Researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Institute captured absolutely fascinating footage of bioluminescent glass squid who changed color under the camera lights. This species of squid (Cranchiidae) normally remain transparent in sunny waters, but can transform when necessary.

Of all the squids we encounter in the deep sea, the cranchiids, known as the “glass” squids, are some of the most spectacular. Their bodies are entirely transparent most of the time, but they can also become a dark intense red, or fill the mantle with ink to change their appearance completely, as seen in this video.