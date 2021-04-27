A Gorgeous Hand-Blown Glass Octopus Wine Decanter

Josh DeWall of Ignite Glass Studios in Chicago has created an absolutely gorgeous, hand-blown glass wine decanter in the shape of an octopus. The wine is poured through the cephalopod’s head and travels down its eight graceful arms aerate the wine on its way into a rounded receptacle at the bottom.

According to DeWall, the decanter holds one bottle of wine and is very easy to clean.

Borosilicate octopus decanter – holds one bottle of wine. Made to order. …Soap and water. And if it requires more- denatured alcohol and of course salt will do the trick.



Thanks Rob Rohr!