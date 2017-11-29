Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Beautifully Melodic Sound of a Glass Armonica

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In 2013, composer William Zeitler demonstrated for the Toronto Star the beautifully harmonic sound of a glass armonica, a musical instrument invented by Benjamin Franklin in 1761. The instrument is created by spinning custom blown wine glasses of increasing sizes nestled into one another to create the delicate, melodic sound.

William is one of the few professional players in the world on the ‘glass armonica’ — an instrument invented by Benjamin Franklin in 1761 (it works on the ‘wet finger around the wine glass’ idea). William has performed on the glass armonica internationally, including at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, and with the Blue Man Group at the Hollywood Bowl.

In 2012, Zeitner performed an original composition entitled “The Last Transit of Venus” in celebration of the 2012 Transit of Venus.

via The Awesomer

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy