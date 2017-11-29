The Beautifully Melodic Sound of a Glass Armonica

In 2013, composer William Zeitler demonstrated for the Toronto Star the beautifully harmonic sound of a glass armonica, a musical instrument invented by Benjamin Franklin in 1761. The instrument is created by spinning custom blown wine glasses of increasing sizes nestled into one another to create the delicate, melodic sound.

William is one of the few professional players in the world on the ‘glass armonica’ — an instrument invented by Benjamin Franklin in 1761 (it works on the ‘wet finger around the wine glass’ idea). William has performed on the glass armonica internationally, including at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, and with the Blue Man Group at the Hollywood Bowl.

In 2012, Zeitner performed an original composition entitled “The Last Transit of Venus” in celebration of the 2012 Transit of Venus.

via The Awesomer