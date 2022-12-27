Little Girl Forms Inseparable Bond With Rescued Fox

A little girl named Phoenix and a rescued fox named Fergie formed an inseparable bond at the Greener Pastures Sanctuary in Perth, Australia, where they both live.

Because foxes are considered vermin in Australia, Fergie came to the sanctuary in 2015 as a pup. According to Phoenix’s mother, the fox and the child immediately took to each other.

It was true love at first sight. In 2015 we had to take in a baby fox. Foxes are considered vermin here in Australia so there really was nowhere else for her to go. I wasn’t going to let her die and I knew that we could give her a great home. I had no idea how strong the bond between my little girl Phoenix and Fergie would become.

Thanks Char Rohrer!