Interesting Facts About the Elusive Giant Squid

The squid’s unique body plan means that their esophagus and therefore any food they swallow, must pass through the center of their donut shaped brain before it reaches their stomach. Because of this, they have to be careful not to take too big a bite or they risk damaging their own brains as the food squeezes past.

In a cephalopodic episode of BBC Earth Unplugged , host Maddy Moate explains some very interesting facts about the very elusive giant squid including their locations, their surprisingly light weights for creatures of that size and their rather odd eating strategies.

