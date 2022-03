Gavin Free of The Slow Mo Guys put his friend and co-host Dan Gruchy inside a giant bubble frame, coated it with soap, and filmed him in super slow motion (up to 50,000 frames per second) as Gruchy tried to pop the bubble from the inside.

