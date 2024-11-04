Chef Amaury Guichon Sets Guinness World Record With a Giant Peeled Banana Made Out of Chocolate

The incredibly talented Chef Amaury Guichon of the Pastry Academy in Las Vegas set a Guinness World Record for the largest chocolate sculpture of fruit with his giant peeled banana that, like his other creations, was made completely out of chocolate. This remarkable banana sculpture measured 66 in (167.64 cm) x 29.57 in (75.1 cm).

Measured by Official Adjudicator Will Munford in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on 27 May, it became the largest chocolate sculpture of fruit with measurements of 66 in (167.64 cm) x 29.57 in (75.1 cm).

Amaury’s Giant Chocolate Banana Video

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

