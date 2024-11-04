Chef Amaury Guichon Sets Guinness World Record With a Giant Peeled Banana Made Out of Chocolate

The incredibly talented Chef Amaury Guichon of the Pastry Academy in Las Vegas set a Guinness World Record for the largest chocolate sculpture of fruit with his giant peeled banana that, like his other creations, was made completely out of chocolate. This remarkable banana sculpture measured 66 in (167.64 cm) x 29.57 in (75.1 cm).

