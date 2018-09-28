A Giant Astronomically Correct Galactic Tapestry Created With a Cleverly Hacked Knitting Machine

Sarah Spencer of Heart of Pluto has created an incredibly impressively giant, astronomically correct tapestry with a design that encompasses the entire galaxy (and quite a bit of yarn). Spencer created this amazing piece with a cleverly hacked knitting machine that she and husband John designed. Many of Spencer’s smaller pieces are available through the Heart of Pluto Etsy store.
Have you ever been curious what a hacked knitting printer looks like? #machineknitting #knitting #knittingprinter https://t.co/D8ZW1ZOL54
— Heart of Pluto (@HeartOfPluto_) June 20, 2017
via My Modern Met