Stunning Photos of a Beautiful German Shepherd Posing Happily With His Owl Friends

German photographer Tanja Brandt has captured the sheer beauty of unusual friendships with an absolutely stunning photo series featuring her beloved shepherd dog Ingo and his variety of feathered owl friends. Normally these species don’t interact together very much, but Brandt’s photos show that friendship can cross all sorts of unlikely boundaries. Brandt shared how her love of animals in a 2015 interview with Bored Panda.
“I’ve always loved animals, since I was a baby, unlike the rest of my family. …When I was little, I found every sort of pet and then hid it from my parents. I love the beauty, power, loyalty, courage, and friendship of animals. Many people could learn from them.
via Bored Panda