Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Stunning Photos of a Beautiful German Shepherd Posing Happily With His Owl Friends

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

German photographer Tanja Brandt has captured the sheer beauty of unusual friendships with an absolutely stunning photo series featuring her beloved shepherd dog Ingo and his variety of feathered owl friends. Normally these species don’t interact together very much, but Brandt’s photos show that friendship can cross all sorts of unlikely boundaries. Brandt shared how her love of animals in a 2015 interview with Bored Panda.

“I’ve always loved animals, since I was a baby, unlike the rest of my family. …When I was little, I found every sort of pet and then hid it from my parents. I love the beauty, power, loyalty, courage, and friendship of animals. Many people could learn from them.

Laughing by Tanja Brandt on 500px.com

Favorite place by Tanja Brandt on 500px.com

Feelings by Tanja Brandt on 500px.com

Flowers by Tanja Brandt on 500px.com

April by Tanja Brandt on 500px.com

Dreams by Tanja Brandt on 500px.com

Abstand by Tanja Brandt on 500px.com

Monday by Tanja Brandt on 500px.com

Coldness by Tanja Brandt on 500px.com

via Bored Panda

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy