George Takei Reveals the Origin Behind His Signature Catchphrase of ‘Oh My’

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show in 2023, the great George Takei revealed the origins of his signature catchphrase, “Oh My”, noting that it did not come from Star Trek but rather it was a response to something Howard Stern said to him when he was a guest on his show.

Our dear friend and Laughing Squid partner David Klass, who passed away on February 11, 2025, met George Takei at The Webby Awards and asked him if he would say “Oh My”. Mr. Takei very graciously did, and David was thrilled. In fact, this was one of David’s favorite photos ever taken.

