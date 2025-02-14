David Klass (1968-2025), Longtime Laughing Squid Partner, Relentless Entrepreneur and Beloved Friend

It is with great sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news that longtime Laughing Squid partner and dear friend David Joseph Klass sadly passed away on Monday, February 10, 2025.

Yesterday I lost my best friend and @laughingsquid.com business partner, @davidklass.bsky.social. Over the last 40 years, David and I shared countless wonderful experiences that I will never forget. I was so lucky to have him as part of my life. He always dreamed big and was larger than life. — Scott Beale (@scottbeale.xyz) 2025-02-12T17:12:03.245Z

This is a profound loss, not only to the company but to us personally. In fact, David played a big role in our very unique wedding.

shooting silly string at Scott and Lori’s wedding – photo via Scott Beale

Scott and David go way back, meeting during high school in Centerville, Ohio and remaining the closest of friends until he passed. They moved to San Francisco together in 1992, starting the journey that led to so many great adventures in both of their lives. Later on, they reconnected in New York City for more adventures.

David and Scott with their twin VW Sciroccos – photo by Scott Beale

David in his Jaguar XKE in Scott’s drive in the mid 1980s – photo by Scott Beale

David stopping at Fort Point in San Francisco during a bike ride – photo by Scott Beale

David and Scott at The Webby Awards pre-party in 2014 – photo via David Klass

David hanging out on our deck in Manhattan – photo by Scott Beale

To know David was to know that he dreamed big, had an infectious laugh, and was happy to make a giant pan of paella for anyone who dropped by. He truly embodied the spirit of generosity and would do anything for anyone he considered a friend.

photo by Scott Beale

David Was a Relentless Entrepreneur

David doing a Riegele sponsorship at a Winslow Porter BBQ – photo by Scott Beale

David was also an entrepreneur, having worked as a stock broker in San Francisco, a real estate developer in Dayton, Ohio, and an importer of Brauhaus Riegele, to the United States. This award-winning beer from Augsburg, Germany had never ventured out of the country until David came along to launch Riegele in the United States. The launch was so successful that Sierra Nevada partnered with Brauhaus Riegele for their 2015 Oktoberfest beer.

David in his Riegele office at a WeWork – photo by Scott Beale

Vi Aquavit

David developed an appreciation for the traditional Nordic spirit Aquavit and went to work with his Norwegian partners to bring a modern version to the United States with a unique recipe created by Jørgen Dons, a renowned mixologist in Trondheim, Norway. This new spirit called Vi Aquavit won a number of tasting awards.

David Loved New York City

While David traveled around the world, he loved everything about New York City and its wonderful array of culture and great food in every neighborhood.

David Was a Dog’s Best Friend

David never met a dog he didn’t like. In fact, he was known to kiss dogs upon first meeting them.

photo by Scott Beale

photo by Scott Beale

photo by Scott Beale

David Was a Master of the Art of Mutlitasking

Jason Laskodi Created a Wondeful Tribute to David Klass

David was a truly unique person who was larger than life. And we will miss him terribly.

photo by Scott Beale

photo by Scott Beale

photo by Scott Beale

David at the McIntosh House of Sound in NYC – photo by Scott Beale