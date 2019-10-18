Geometric Shapes Created by Drones With LEDs Appear to Float Above Gorgeous Landscapes

Photographer and musician Reuben Wu, who previously infused traditional North American landscapes with otherworldly, extra-terrestrial light spirits, has created “Aeroglyphs” a photo series that also combines light and landscape. Rather than light presented as ethereal visions, this long-exposure series captures geometric shapes of created by LEDs on that appear to float above gorgeous panoramic scenes.

Aeroglyphs is an ongoing series of large temporary geometries traced by light carrying drones in space.

via My Modern Met