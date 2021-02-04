Will Ferrell Travels to Norway to Pick a Fight About Electric Vehicles In General Motors Super Bowl 2021 Ad

A humorous Super Bowl LV ad features the very funny Will Ferrell getting the news that Norway was the world leader in the production of electric vehicles, the bearded comedic actor strongly objected to this news and shared his anger with neighbors Keenan Thompson and Awkwafina. The three make a plan to meet in Norway to pick a fight with Norwegian car makers and let them know about the new fleet of electric vehicles at General Motors. But of course, not all goes as planned.

Actor Will Ferrell is fired up about Norway and we don’t blame him. We admire his passion for EVs, just as much as we support Norway’s pursuit of an all-electric future. GM’s commitment to creating a future world with zero emissions means we need to bring EVerybody In.