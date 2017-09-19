A Trio of Vigilant Geese Valiantly Escort a Tiny Hedgehog Across the Street

What should you do if you spot a hedgehog that needs help crossing the road? The answer is found in this video. The three geese can act as the guides, and help the hedgehog safely across the road. Outwardly it looks like they’re his bodyguards.

While walking down a small road in Tambov, Russia , three rather vigilant geese happened upon a tiny hedgehog who was attempting to cross to the other side. Seeing how small the creature was, the feathered trio took it upon themselves to safely escort the prickly mammal. One goose held wings aloft to alert passersby, while the other two acted as able bodyguards.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!