A Trio of Vigilant Geese Valiantly Escort a Tiny Hedgehog Across the Street

While walking down a small road in Tambov, Russia, three rather vigilant geese happened upon a tiny hedgehog who was attempting to cross to the other side. Seeing how small the creature was, the feathered trio took it upon themselves to safely escort the prickly mammal. One goose held wings aloft to alert passersby, while the other two acted as able bodyguards.
What should you do if you spot a hedgehog that needs help crossing the road? The answer is found in this video. The three geese can act as the guides, and help the hedgehog safely across the road. Outwardly it looks like they’re his bodyguards.