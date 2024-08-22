Geddy Lee Talks About His Incredible Friendship With Rush Band Members Neal Peart and Alex Lifeson

The great Geddy Lee talked to Dan Rather about the incredible and enduring friendship between him and his fellow Rush band members Neal Peart and Alex Lifeson, attributing it to their shared sense of creativity, the trust between the three, their distinctive personalities, and their sense of fairness.



Far back as I remember, I can’t think of a single ego trip that either of my partners ever went on. We just are blessed with nice personalities. You know the curse of being Canadian is being nice, right we always say so I think that’s helped a lot frankly because and there’s only three of us and two against one isn’t fair.

Lee previously spoke with Rather about joining the band.

