Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Art Appreciating Gecko Visits Museum With Gecko Art

by on

Inspired by the Tiny Gerbil Art Museum, performer Jill Young quite thoughtfully built a miniature art museum for her pet gecko who simply goes by “The Mayor”. The gallery provided custom gecko artwork based upon famous paintings that were hung on the walls with a red velvet rope separating viewers from the artwork. The Mayor, however, had no problems crossing that line as he is a true art aficionado.

Young spoke with Hyperallergic about The Mayor’s artistic preferences.

The Mayor has a refined and eclectic taste, and I wanted to cover a range of art genres and pieces in hopes of winning his respect. Also, I tried to choose pieces that I felt I could show as much of a gecko’s shape as possible, like “The Birth of Venus” (“The Birth of Gecko”) as they are rather difficult to paint from head-on.

The custom artwork is available for purchase through Young’s Etsy store.

Gecko Artwork

via Hyperallergic


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved