Tiny Gerbils Visit Tiny Museum With Custom Gerbil Art

While on the 14th day of staying at home in London, art lover Mariannabe and her boyfriend Fillipo built a tiny art gallery for their pet gerbils Tiramisù and Pandoro to enjoy. The gallery had custom gerbil artwork upon the walls and comfortable benches in the middle for easy viewing.

The gerbils behaved themselves for the most part, although it was clearly time to go home when one of them began chewing on a stool in the corner.

Marianna and Fillipo told Hyperallergic that this was the first time the furry brothers had ever visited a museum.

They much enjoyed the display and paid close attention to the quality of the gallery’s props. They can’t read so the sign to advise the visitors to not chew [on the furniture] went completely unnoticed. Overall, it seemed to be a satisfying and engaging experience.

via Hyperallergic