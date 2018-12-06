Ice Meets Fire in the Teaser Trailer for the Eighth and Final Season of ‘Game of Thrones’

In the “official tease” for the eighth and final season of the long-running HBO series Game of Thrones, a sheet of crackling ice meets a burning trail of fire, perhaps indicating that battle lines will be drawn amongst the houses as Night King‘s newly acquired undead dragon faces off against Daenerys Targaryen‘s very live ones. Or perhaps it’s just an allusion to A Song of Ice and Fire, the title of George R. R. Martin‘s first book of the series.
