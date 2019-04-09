Stationery Supply Employees Build a Giant ‘Game of Thrones’ Fire Breathing Paper Dragon for Their Office

In anticipation of the April 14th premiere of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, the employees of the British office supply company Viking, with the help of paper artist Andy Singleton, built an incredible 13 meter (43 foot) freestanding fire-breathing paper dragon to live in their office. The dragon took ten days to build and a further ten hours to install. Despite the intensity of the project, the entire team was very happy with the results.

Here at Viking, we always try to get creative with our office décor. Whether we’re building office forts, or paying homage to our favourite films, there’s always something going on. Our latest project to inspire staff was our biggest yet – the creation of a whopping 13-metre-long dragon made entirely of paper!

via The Awesomer