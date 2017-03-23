Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Fuzzy Yellow, A Brightly Colored Nebulous Creature Refuses to Be Put Into Easily Assigned Categories

by at on

In what first appears as a completely nonsensical video in which a fuzzy yellow creature sings about itself, is actually an important point about how people are put into easily assigned categories because of what they look like or what others thinks they should be. The video is part of a larger project by Måns Swanberg entitled “Hey Fuzzy Yellow” that seeks to help kids find self-acceptance in who they are.

You are yellow, so you must be a banana. This is not something kids will hear very often – but ‘You’re a girl, so you like pink toys’ certainly is. The pressure on kids to conform to standards is immense, and it starts early on. Identity, gender, grades, career. This film was made to emit self-acceptance and pride, and to show how great it feels to reject a mold that doesn’t suit you!

via swissmiss

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.