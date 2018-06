A fiercely determined French Bulldog named Johny made a hilariously earnest attempt at catching his human Konrado Dzi‘s drone – a DJI Mavic Air – as it took off from the ground and into the sky. Johny gave himself a good running start, but his little legs were ultimately too short to leap high enough to catch the fast moving flying machine.

When drone starts, Johny is ready to fly.

via Storyful