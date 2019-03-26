A Tired Humanoid Finds Out That Things Can Always Get Worse in the Stark Digitally Animated Short ‘Freight’

Serbian filmmaker Sava Zivkovic has created “Freight”, a starkly beautiful digital animation about a gorgeously modeled humanoid who lives inside a mysterious cave and performs a single, but arduous purpose of fetching and carrying a red stone to feed into a hungry mouth that protrudes from the wall.

After completing his task, the tired creature was caught off guard by a hungry mouth popping out of the wall and it only got worse from there. Zivkovic likens the humanoid’s situation with one felt throughout humanity.

A story of weight within us.

Here’s a short behind-the-scenes look at the production of this brilliant animated film.

via Vimeo Staff Picks