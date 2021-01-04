Creatures Trapped Inside Recovered Ice Blocks Reanimate Themselves in ‘Freeze Frame’

“Freeze Frame” by award-winning Belgian filmmaker Soetkin Verstegen is a brilliant black and white animation that features identical figures repeatedly retrieving ice blocks from an unknown sea. As the figures endlessly bring the blocks to the surface, the creatures trapped inside become re-animated, dragging the block along with them until it all melts down.

Freeze frame: the most absurd technique since the invention of the moving image.

Through an elaborate process of duplicating the same image over and over again, it creates the illusion of stillness. Identical figures perform the hopeless task of preserving blocks of ice. The repetitive movements reanimate the animals captured inside.

via Vimeo Staff Picks